Tishaura Jones defeats Cara Spencer in St. Louis mayoral race

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Treasurer Tishaura Jones defeated Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the St. Louis Mayoral election Tuesday night, becoming the first Black female mayor in the city’s history.

Jones will become mayor four years after losing to Lyda Krewson by 888 votes in the Democratic primary. She has served as St. Louis Treasurer since 2013 and before that, was a Missouri State Representative.

Jones, who has touted herself as a progressive, has said she would restructure the police department and reallocate money to substance abuse and mental health.

“I can promise you this, I can promise you this. I’ll get up every day, day in day out, and I will work for you,” said Jones. “I believe St. Louis’s brightest days are ahead of us and not behind us.”

Tuesday marked the first general election in the city since ‘approval voting’ was adopted. The election was officially non-partisan, with the top two vote-getters in the March 2 primary facing off; Jones also finished first in that contest, with 56 percent of the vote compared to 46 for Spencer.

The final vote percentage was 51.68 percent for Jones and 47.77 percent for Spencer in the general election.

Jones began her political career in 2002 when she was appointed the Democratic committeewoman for the 8th Ward for the City of St. Louis. In 2012, she was elected to be the Treasurer of the City of St. Louis and was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2016.

