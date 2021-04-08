Escaped wallaby leads police on wild pursuit

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GOSHEN, New York (WCBS) — There was a wild police pursuit in one Orange County town, but it didn’t involve a suspect.

Instead, Goshen Police were after an escaped wallaby.

Officers say they struggled to capture the marsupial Monday as it hopped between several streets.

Eventually, they caught up to him, and he was safely returned to his owners.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.