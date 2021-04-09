Local developer’s solution to deter outside buyers from purchasing homes in Hawaii

National & World

Hawaii (KITV) — A local developer with a history of building affordable homes announced his latest project that’s expected to be move-in ready by next year.

Kihei Wailani Village on Maui will offer 81 residential condo units between two and four bedrooms to be sold with prices between $329,000 and $638,000.

“Everything they (government) do raises the cost of housing. When they tied affordable to market, it raised the price of market units and it raised the price of affordable units. They don’t understand how they create value,” Peter Savio, developer.

Savio believes he has a way to keep outside buyers from purchasing them in Hawai’i, while keeping those home prices tied to the actual wages locals make and can afford.

Units at the new Kihei Wailani Village will only be sold to Maui residents with stipulations.

