Security guard shoots another security guard with shotgun after argument

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A Nashville business’ security guard was arrested last night after shooting and injuring another security guard from the same business.

According to court papers, an on-call person was called into the business at 5800 Centennial Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. for a security guard who was locked inside the gate of his business while in his car.

Officials say the security guard then got into an argument with the on-call person and the on-duty security guard, 65-year-old Gary Ellis.

The on-call person reportedly told the security guard to leave the property and as he was leaving, arrest papers say Lewis said he would shoot him if he came back.

Police say the security guard drove back to the business’ gate and stopped right when Lewis shot him with his shotgun.

The on-call person helped the victim as officers arrived and told them he and Ellis were not in danger of the victim and his vehicle. When Ellis was in custody, arrest papers state that he told officers he was trying to shoot out the tires because he thought the car would turn around and hit him.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder and neck area.

Ellis stayed on scene to talk to detectives, but was subsequently arrested. His bond is set at $75,000.

