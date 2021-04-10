Swastikas found drawn in chalk behind elementary school

National & World

EASTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — An investigation is ongoing after Swastikas were found drawn on pavement behind an Easton school earlier this week.

Police said the Swastikas, drawn in chalk, were found on Thursday, behind Samuel Staples Elementary School on Morehouse Road.

The school resource officer and staff members conducted an investigation.

On Friday, the responsible individual was identified, and a ‘Hate and Bias’ form was completed and filed with the state by Easton police.

School and district leaders are continuing the investigation.

In a statement, Easton police said “It is important that everyone understands that this symbol is a despicable reminder of hate, bias and has no place in our community, which prides itself on being a welcoming, inclusive, and kind community.”

