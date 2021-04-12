A shooter is on the run in Paris after killing one and injuring another outside a hospital

National & World

One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in front of a private hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told CNN.

The source said that the attacker fled the scene outside the Henry Dunant Hospital, in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital, using a two-wheeled vehicle. A motive is not yet known.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN it has launched an investigation into a murder and attempted murder following the shooting.

The investigation will be handled by the criminal investigation unit, the prosecutor’s office said.

Officials from the city hall of the 16th arrondissement said the victim who died was a man, but they did not identify him further.

The second victim, a female security guard, remains in a “life-threatening” condition, according to a tweet by the city hall.

The Henry Dunant Hospital is a geriatric hospital run by the French Red Cross and it currently serves as a Covid-19 vaccination center. The 16th arrondissement said the center continues to operate.