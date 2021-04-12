Cicada emergence this summer could impact outdoor weddings, experts say

National & World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — When you think of noise attributed to weddings, you think of laughter, tears, and music. But in about a month, any outdoor wedding or reception in the area will also have the sounds of cicadas.

Maryland is expected to be a hotspot for Brood X.

An entomology professor at the University of Maryland says the bugs can be as loud as 100 decibels, the same as a lawnmower.

That’s why wedding planners say they’re preparing for the disruption during any outdoor event.

“Some of the things we’ve been telling our couples to think about our things like maybe investing in a tent, and maybe talking to your DJ to make sure you have the right amplification. Cicadas are a little noisy, you want to make sure you can kind of drown out the noise,” a local wedding planner said.

Another suggestion, couples should plan ahead and have multiple locations for their pictures in case their first option is, “overrun” by cicadas.

