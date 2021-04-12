Fires set outside Portland ICE building; no arrests made

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A group of demonstrators gathered outside the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building set fires outside the building on Saturday.

Portland Police Bureau was called to the building located in Southwest Portland at 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found at least two fires, including one that appeared to be against the building.

PPB said they protected the scene while Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire.

PF&R said the building itself was not set on fire.

DHS Federal Protective Service spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 12:

“The fire-related incident at the Macadam Ave ICE facility last night is currently under investigation. No arrests were made. The DHS Federal Protective Service thanks the Portland Fire and Emergency Services for their support in extinguishing the fire.”

