First grade students develop friendship during distant learning, meet for first time during spring break

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Distance learning has been rough for many valley students, however a pair of first graders used their virtual learning experience as a time to build a friendship.

First grade student Julia Mclain built a lasting bond with fellow first grader Luna through distance learning. The girls attend Ober Elementary and met for the first time during spring break. The girls developed their friendship by playing and talking behind the computer.

Over spring break, Luna and Julia’s families coordinated a face to face meeting as a surprise for Julia’s birthday.

At the party, Julia’s gift of meeting Luna came true and the families allowed both girls to hug it out after months of zero contact.

The moment was captured on video and left Julia’s mother in tears.

Both Luna and Julia are enjoying each other’s company and doing what kids do at seven years old. Both kids are happy to see one another in person and have a bond that’s unbreakable.

