Company in Hawaii uses technology from Japan to disinfect local stores, restaurants and schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A company in Hawaii, known as CleanSpaceUSA, is using technology to disinfect surfaces and facilities.

“Happy and excited we can bring this technology, smart technology, very safe, non-toxic, that we bring from Japan to fight COVID and other viruses as well as bacteria,” Harris Nakamoto, innovations and marketing executive, CleanSpaceUSA, said.

There are two types of technique: one is known as nano platinum technology, a treatment Nakamoto says could last up to two years.

“What it does, it’s similar to catalytic converters in our cars, where in our mufflers, that technology, the gasoline that goes over that catalytic converter is actually converted into carbon dioxide and water, which comes out of the tailpipe. It’s what we actually breathe, so it’s non-toxic,” he said.

Another service is ultra-violet air purification units that are installed in ceilings.

“If you look up to the ceiling, you really can’t see the light itself. In terms of the effectiveness of the light, it emits across the ceiling and within an 8-foot radius, it will kill COVID and other viruses within four seconds,” Nakamoto said.

Farrington High School is utilizing the service. CleanSpaceUSA conducted a bacteria test at the school’s high touch areas such as restroom faucets, door handles and desks one month after treatment. Their report revealed a 96 percent drop in bacteria.

