Three people are dead amid an active shooter incident in Austin, Texas

Three people have been pronounced dead on the scene of an active shooting incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene for three people suffering gunshot wounds, a tweet from the agency said.

The scene is still active and people are being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.

CNN has reached out to Austin police and fire for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.