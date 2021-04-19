5 things to know for April 19: Shootings, Covid, immigration, police violence, Russia

National & World

Some environmental lawyers have an interesting proposition: They want oil companies banned from advertising on TV and social media unless they include a health warning, like tobacco ads do.

1. Shootings

Shootings across the US made for a harrowing, heartbreaking weekend of gun violence. Three people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, tavern. A person of interest has been located and is facing a charge. In Austin, Texas, three people were killed after an apparent “domestic situation,” and the suspect — an ex-sheriff’s detective — is still on the run. In Columbus, Ohio, one person was killed and five wounded in a drive-by shooting at vigil for a gun violence victim. The US has recorded at least 50 mass shootings since the Atlanta-area spa shootings on March 16, which left eight people dead. We’re also learning more about last week’s Indianapolis shooting, in which police say a 19-year-old killed eight people at a FedEx facility. The suspect legally bought the two assault rifles used in the attack after he’d been investigated by the FBI due to his potential for violence.

2. Coronavirus

All Americans 16 years and older are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. The White House recently moved up this blanket eligibility date from May 1 and is now embarking on a media blitz to get more shots into arms. More than half of US adults have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but there’s still a long way to go to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the growing threat of coronavirus variants. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, temporarily paused due to a handful of reports of dangerous blood clots, could be back to the market with restrictions or warnings by Friday. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus death toll has now surpassed 3 million, and several countries, like India and Brazil, are battling some of the worst waves of the virus they’ve seen yet.

3. Immigration

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he will propose a new migration deal between the countries of North and Central America this week at a virtual climate summit convened by President Biden. His plan would involve asking Central American migrants — and Mexicans considering emigration — to work planting trees and crops across Mexico for three years in return for a six-month US work visa and an eventual path to US citizenship. López Obrador says he hopes the arrangement would provide jobs for more than 1.2 million Central Americans and Mexicans. Economic uncertainty, worsened by the pandemic and natural disasters, has sent record numbers of migrants northward. Biden has discouraged migration at this time and asked Central American leaders to tighten borders to lessen the crush in the US.

4. Police violence

Jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd are expected to begin this week, meaning a verdict could come soon. Minneapolis and other US cities are preparing for possible protests in the aftermath. Unrest is already roiling other communities as they process their own police violence tragedies. At least 100 people were arrested in demonstrations in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following the police shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The governor also addressed law enforcement’s alleged mistreatment of journalists covering those protests, including the arrest of a CNN producer. In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing growing calls for police reform after bodycam footage was released showing the deadly police shooting of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy.

5. Russia

Allies of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny claim his health is rapidly deteriorating as he remains detained in a Russian penal colony. In spite of reports he is in danger of renal failure and heart complications, Navalny is continuing his hunger strike in protest of poor access to medical care. Nearly a dozen Russian politicians have published an open letter to President Vladimir Putin, saying he is personally responsible for the life of Kremlin critic. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan says the White House is weighing options to punish Russia if Navalny ends up dying in custody.

13.4 million

13.4 million

That's how many US women lost their jobs between February and April of last year. Some worry that women workers, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, may be underserved by the White House's $2 trillion infrastructure plan because of the types of industries it focuses on.

TODAY’S QUOTE

"These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after an April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia that left 22 dead. Canadians are marking the anniversary of the tragedy, which led to swift legislative action to ban more than 1,500 models and variants of assault-style weapons.

