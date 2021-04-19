7-year-old boy with life-threatening heart condition becomes honorary SWAT officer for a day

National & World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago has a new crimefighter.

A 7-year-old boy named Ibrahim has a life-threatening heart condition, so Chicago Police made him an honorary SWAT officer on Sunday.

Ibrahim got to announce a bust against some luxury car thieves – not really, of course; it was staged – and police even let Ibrahim arrest some fake criminals.

Of course, he also got to check out the hot rods he saved.

