Boy, 14, reunited with first responders who saved his life after cardiac arrest

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

VENICE, CAlifornia (KCAL, KCBS) — A teenager on Saturday had an opportunity to meet the firefighters who saved his life last month.

Jacob Perez suddenly lost consciousness while on a baseball field. He suffered cardiac arrest and was revived. Perez has fully recovered.

On Saturday, the 14-year-old and his family were able to personally thank the Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics who saved him.

“I feel grateful,” Perez said. “I feel very grateful that I get to be here today.”

“I’m happy to be able to meet someone,” said Melissa Galleano, an LAFD firefighter. “Normally, we don’t get to see the outcome of our calls.”

The firefighters and paramedics who helped save Perez are all from Station 63 in Venice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.