Family remembers 7-year-old boy shot and killed

LAKE PARK, Florida (WPBF) — Family and friends of 7-year-old Dexter Fergusson, a boy shot and killed in his bed on Wednesday, gathered in Lake Park to remember him and call for change.

Fergusson was killed after someone shot at his home. He was sleeping in his own bed when the shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made.

On Sunday, family, friends and community members gathered at Kelsey Park to remember Dexter.

“Dexter, if you can hear Mommy, baby, just know that I’m sorry. ‘Dexter, I love you. I love you so much. I am so heartbroken, baby,'” Dexter’s mother Addiscia Ball said during the vigil. “I miss him so much.”

“I want to thank everybody who came out today to support me and my family,” said Dexter Fergusson, Sr., Dexter’s father. “I want to thank everybody for uplifting us at our time of need.

“The life they took was precious. It was innocent and it was pure. They basically stripped him of life before he had the chance to get to know himself.

“It’s hard knowing that I’m not going to be able to see him any more. That’s a hard pill to accept, that he’s not going to be around and I’m missing the things that he used to do to make me smile.

“I think the gun violence needs to stop, especially when it has something to do with innocent children, innocent blood, children who had nothing to do with anything that was going on and it needs to stop because my baby is gone because of this.”

Community members called for an end to gun violence during the vigil as well.

“What we need for everybody to do is if you see something, say something. This has to stop in our community. We can’t keep having these types of vigils. We want to be able to have our community where we’re safe but the only way we’re going to do that is by pulling together as a community so any information that we know can help any family, let’s do that,” said Artie Williams, the vice president of the Mothers Against Murderers Association. “Peanut was such a loving kid. I’ve heard such amazing stories about him already and he’s touched so many families already, so many lives, so to the mother and father and the entire family we want to give you our prayers and our deepest condolences.”

Dexter’s family members also urged anyone with information about the deadly shooting to tell law enforcement.

