Home destroyed in fire, family of 8 left homeless

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County family of eight has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home last week.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon, April 15, off Pilot Mountain Road in Edneyville.

Lola Gonzalez says her family lost a cat, two hamsters and two rabbits in the fire. Thankfully, all 6 children, two adults, a dog and cat are safe.

“It could have happened at night, and, you know, we could have all burnt up and not woke up. So, I’m thankful for that. But everything we had was in there,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the fire likely started from an electrical short in the stove.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.