Man, 2 girls rescued after getting lost and spending night in woods

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A man and his two nieces were rescued after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they got lost and spent the night in the woods near Larch Mountain over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said the man, 31, and his nieces, ages 11 and 16, left Salem at around 10 a.m. Sunday for Multnomah Falls. The three were reported missing early Monday morning.

Deputies checked the most common trailheads, Multnomah Falls parking lot and Larch Mountain Road, but could not locate the family.

Deputies activated search and rescue teams.

The sheriff’s office said a search and rescue team located the family about a mile from the snow gate on East Larch Mountain Road.

The man and his nieces were in good shape and declined medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies learned the family were following a map application on their cell phone, which sent them to Larch Mountain instead of Multnomah Falls off Interstate 84.

The sheriff’s office would like to reminder people to:

Make a plan and tell someone where you are going

Check the map, don’t trust your smart phone

Plan for lack of cell service

Pack 10 essentials, be prepared to spend the night

