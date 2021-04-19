Nonprofit giving underserved voices platform to express themselves through art

National & World

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville nonprofit is working to give underserved community members a platform to express themselves.

The Healing Walls Project is hoping to amplify the voices of Black, Indigenous and people of color through art. The goal is to give everyone’s voice a chance to be heard.

During a weekend long event called “Spark 2 Streets” on West Broadway Street, The Healing Walls Project CEO Ashely Cathey said they’re showing people they too have a platform, inviting the community to a space where they can express themselves by collaborating with one another on seven different wall murals.

“You don’t have to be a professional artist, you have to just want to learn, and to want to heal through the process of creating art,” Cathey said.

Cathey said the goal is to also show the power of public art, such as a wall mural, so that they may see how important a role it can play in transforming a community.

“When you involve the community in the creation of that public art, they create ownership and then we can cultivate relationships with the artists and the community to change the community from within,” Cathey said.

The effort comes as the community works to further social justice issues from last year. Cathey said the event shows people they can impact lives in different ways.

“With art, you can hear things that you can’t hear on the streets. You can hear and see a message that you couldn’t receive in other ways,” Cathey said.

