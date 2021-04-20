Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed in frontline clashes with rebels, source says

National & World

Chad’s long-serving President Idriss Deby has died from injuries suffered on the frontline, an African diplomatic source told CNN on Tuesday.

It comes following attacks in the north of the country by rebels.

Rebels of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (Front Pour l’Alternance et La Concorde au Tchad) (FACT) reported in a statement on Monday that Deby was injured and on the run.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow