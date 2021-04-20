COVID-19 patient recalls saying goodbye to her family before going into hospital

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Bree Hodge, of Fletcher, said she’s happy to be home, recovering from coronavirus after things quickly went downhill a month ago.

That’s when her husband tested positive for COVID-19. While he and their two children had minor symptoms, Hodge had a fever that kept going up.

So, her doctor sent the 39-year-old to Mountain Area Health Education Center for an antibody infusion.

“I couldn’t get my oxygen like above 87, 88,” Hodge recalled.

What the former cheerleading coach thought would be a simple IV turned out to be a trip to the hospital.

“I’m thinking about my kids. I’m thinking about my husband, you know. Like, am I going to be on a ventilator? Am I going to come home?” Hodge remembered.

Hodge said she had to say goodbye to her family before going into the hospital lobby.

“It was one of the saddest things, just to be so sick and be so scared and you’re hugging your little kids, who are also crying and terrified themselves,” Hodge said.

Soon Hodge was admitted and asked questions she never thought she would have to answer.

“Do we have your permission to, like, intubate you should you lose consciousness? And, it’s just questions like that where you’re thinking, ‘This is really happening,'” Hodge recalled.

Today, Hodge is back to work, her home office now on the bottom floor so she can avoid the stairs, and there’s an oxygen tank nearby.

“I can’t do a whole lot without having to take deep breaths and stop myself,” she said.

Hodge admitted she and her husband were not in a hurry to get the vaccine before last month, but that has changed.

Hodge said she plans to get the vaccine as soon as she can and urges others to do the same so families won’t have to go through what hers did.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.