Report: Substance appearing to be feces falls from low-flying plane onto Studio City, CA home

STUDIO CITY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Southern California family said they noticed what they believe to be human waste coming out of a low-flying plane over the weekend.

The Studio City home is right under the flight path for the Burbank Airport and gets its fair share of sights and sounds daily.

Michelle Steinberg’s family noticed a stench on Sunday and said they saw droplets coming from the low-flying plane that appeared to be feces.

CBS 2/KCAL 9 asked the Burbank Airport, and they said it was a matter for the FAA to investigate, which they received the family’s report, and will look into it.

In the meantime, the family collected a sample of the substance and started her own investigation.

Her guess is that human feces may have accidentally fallen out of an airplane lavatory.

“I’ve done a little bit of googling since it happened of course and people say oh, they can’t dump, that’s not how the systems work. but, there could be leaks there could be cracks, there could be problems in the plane, so,” Steinberg said. “Ideally, they get whatever is wrong fixed so it doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

For now, the family is waiting for answers as they clean up the mess it’s all left behind on their patio.

