Unattended cooking causes fire at OR hotel, man suffers minor burns

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to a cooking fire at a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., crews were called out to a sprinkler activation at the Larkspur Landing Suite Hotel, located at 3133 Northeast Shute Road.

Crews arrived to the scene and found water flowing from a sprinkler in a single unit and smoke in the corridor. For safety, hotel guests were asked to shelter in place.

Hillsboro Fire said crews entered the affected unit and found a man attempting to extinguish a fire in the kitchen area and water flowing from the sprinkler.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the single unit. The water flow from the sprinkler was turned off, and firefighters used water vacuums to clean up the corridor and rooms.

Hillsboro Fire said the man received minor burns on his hand and leg but refused medical treatment.

An investigator determined the cause to be an accidental unattended cooking fire.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Police and Metro West Ambulance assisted Hillsboro Fire & Rescue at the scene.

