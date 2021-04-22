15 gang members charged with racketeering

National & World

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A federal grand jury indicted four more members of a Davenport-based street gang on 37 counts of alleged racketeering, according to a Wednesday news release from the Iowa Department of Justice.

Fifteen members of the Lowrider Street Gang have now been charged. The previous 11 were indicted in August 2020.

Racketeering is an organized crime that usually involves offering a fake service, or offering a service to fix a fake problem. Members and associates of the Lowrider Street Gang are alleged to have protected the profits of the gang through violent threats and actions.

Specific charges include attempted murder in aid of racketeering, drug trafficking, tampering with witnesses, knowing transfer of a handgun to a juvenile, lying to the grand jury, use of persons under 18 years of age in drug operations and firearms charges.

The charges vary in severity, from those with a maximum penalty of 10 years to some with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Those arrested on federal charges include Austin Nichols, Adan Herrera, Cody Herrera, Kerri Joanne Reitz, Jose Miguel Pena, Andres Joseph Arriaga, Tevin Maxwell Lira, Jacob Trujillo, Antonio Herrera, Carmelo Reyes, Angel Mora, Mario Herrera, Eduardo Herrera Sr. and Arnoldo Herrera. The identities of those not yet arrested have not been released.

“The law-abiding citizens in these neighborhoods deserve to feel safe from violent gangs such as the Lowriders and their criminal rivals,” Acting United States Attorney Richard Westphal said in the news release. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue this goal of community safety and use every available state and federal prosecution tool to charge those individuals committing these acts of violence.”

