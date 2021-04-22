Dog who went missing nine months ago reunited with his owner

National & World

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WJZ) — A dog who went missing nine months ago is back home safe and sound.

Fisher, the two-year-old Boston Terrier went missing in Ocean City on July 4, 2020. He was recently found by a man who said he was outside when Fisher came up to him.

He was wearing his collar, but there were no tags, so that’s when the person turned to Facebook.

People started commenting on and sharing the post with Fisher’s owner, and sure enough a chip scan confirmed it was him.

The reunion was full of tears.

