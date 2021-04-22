Emergency crews recover hiker’s body

National & World

TALLULAH FALLS, Georgia (WGCL) — Emergency responders worked to recover the body of a woman who fell or jumped from a ledge at a north Georgia state park.

According to Habersham Emergency Services officials, a hiker fell or jumped from a ledge at the Tallulah Gorge on Thursday around 12 p.m.

A spokesperson said Habersham and Rabun County personnel rappelled down to rescue the victim, who fell at least 200 feet.

“This will be a long process and crews will be on scene for an extended period of time”, the spokesperson said.

Officials identified the victim as 58-year-old Nancy Moore Smith of Blue Ridge, but no other information has been released at this time.

