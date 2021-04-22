Woman on mission to spread kindness, honor hero husband

National & World

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Rosemary Heath has been on a mission lately, trying to spread kindness wherever and to whomever she can. “Kindness wins. Most of the time, kindness wins,” she says. “So this is the perfect thing to do in George’s name.”

It was five years ago, that her husband, George Heath, was killed protecting restaurant patrons from a man with a knife on a rampage in Taunton.

Rosemary printed business cards with the Batman symbol and her late husband’s name on the front and #putothersfirst on the back.

“He always thought Batman was the perfect superhero because he didn’t have superhero powers,” Rosemary said.

She will pick a random Dunkin, buy a stranger a cup of coffee, and give them the card. Also written on the back: #payitforward and #doitforgeorge.

“It’s a win-win situation because the person giving it feels good and the person getting it feels good,” Rosemary said. “And hopefully if the person getting the card doesn’t know who George is they’ll look him up and they’ll pay it forward with the card to somebody else.”

Recently, she took her kindness campaign to social media and it’s gone worldwide. Every day, Rosemary mails out dozens of the kindness cards to people requesting them.

“I reach in my purse and find a kindness card and I go and do a random act of kindness and it always changes my mood,” Rosemary said.

You can find Rosemary and the cards on Facebook.

