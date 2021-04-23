1 person is dead and multiple people shot in downtown San Diego with suspect in custody, police say

National & World

A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday night in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter left one person dead and others injured, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police responded to the incident in the downtown area at around 10:30 p.m., SDPD officer John Buttle told CNN.

One person was shot and killed, Buttle confirmed, and multiple people were injured by gunfire. The number of victims remains unclear at this time, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.