French police official killed in knife attack at station near Paris

A female police official has been killed in a knife attack at a police station in a suburb of Paris, French officials said Friday.

The attack took place at the station in Rambouillet, 35 miles southwest of the capital. The suspect is dead, officials said.

The anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office, which usually handles investigations of terrorist attacks, has opened a probe into the incident, a spokesperson told CNN.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex shared his condolences with the victim’s relatives, saying they “have the support of the whole nation” in a tweet.

“The Republic has just lost one of its heroines, in an infinitely coward barbaric gesture,” he added.

Castex and French interior minister Gerald Darmanin were en route to the town of 25,000 people.

This is a developing story …