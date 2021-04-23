Man wins $2M on scratch-off after losing everything in flood

National & World

MIDLAND COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Midland County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket from the Michigan Lottery one year after losing everything in a flood.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” the 29-year-old lottery player said. “I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids, the Lucky 7’s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket.

“I scratched it off when I got back to my car. When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking. A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the lottery.”

The ticket was purchased at Anna’s Market, located at 1618 Jefferson Ave. in Midland.

The lucky player chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million. He plans to pay bills and save the remainder of his winnings.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” he said.

