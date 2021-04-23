Retired officer walking across Iowa for charity

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Jeff Miller is a retired police officer from West Des Moines. He’s walking hundreds of miles from Akron to the Mississippi River in honor of his sister, Linda, who died of Alzheimer’s.

“I like to walk, I like to backpack, I like to hike, so I thought ‘well, let’s do something, you know, extra ordinary and walk across the state of Iowa, and let’s do it for the Alzheimer’s Association,’” Miller said.

His route follows the Highway 3 corridor. Iowans have already offered up places to stay, rides to and from and meals. He calls them his trail angels.

Miller has already surpassed his fundraising goal of $2,500.

He says he can’t wait to talk with people on his walk and hopes some may join him for a mile or two.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.