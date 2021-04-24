Car crashes into downtown restaurant

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Emergency crews are working an accident after a driver crashed into a restaurant in downtown St. Louis.

The 2-car crash happened near Olive Street and 10th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A white Jeep crashed into the front entrance of Baileys’ Range. A traffic signal can be seen underneath the bumper of the Jeep.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

