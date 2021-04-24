Tanker leaked hazardous materials

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Multiple agencies responded this morning after a tractor trailer tanker ruptured and began leaking.

The Homeland Security District 6 Hazardous Materials Team comprised of Manchester Fire and Rescue, Tullahoma Fire and Rescue, and other agencies responded to a tractor trailer that was parked behind Mountain Top Chinese restaurant.

When they arrived, they saw the truck with a large hole in the side of the tanker. A “shelter in place” order was made for the immediate area while crews worked to contain the spill.

Officials say the chemical was “Chlorobutane.”

No injuries were reported, and what caused the tanker to develop a large hole is under investigation.

