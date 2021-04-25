Armenian American family reflects on Biden’s recognition of genocide

National & World

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) — Saturday was a proud but emotional day for Armenian Americans.

President Joe Biden became the first president in history to recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide.

In a statement marking the 106th anniversary of the massacre’s start, Biden wrote, “Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

“It means a great deal for all of my ancestors,” Svetlana Evans said.

Evans is an Armenian American living in Blue Springs. Her family has gone through many struggles for her to have the life today, all starting with the 1915 genocide.

An estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire, which is known today as Turkey.

During World War I, the Armenian population dropped from nearly 2 million to fewer than 400,000. Death marches were conducted, often targeting women, children and the disabled.

“It truly was genocide, nothing else. Many people for over 100 years now have kept saying ‘oh it was just part of the war. It was 1915, there was a World War, it was just part of it.’ It was not,” she said.

Evan’s ancestors are survivors of the genocide.

Her grandmother was born on a ship after her great grandparents fled their homes in Armenia. The family took refuge in Azerbaijan. That’s where Evan’s mother, Larisa Mosesova, was born.

The family lived in relative peace in Azerbaijan, until 1989 when there was another genocide there, causing them to flee to the Soviet Union.

“Dad was very bad after. They lost everything,” Mosesova said.

The family lived in the Soviet Union for about 12 years until another war started, resulting in them moving to the United States.

“All Armenian people, it’s the same. They lost the apartments, they lost furniture, they lost jobs, they lost everything,” Mosesova said.

When Mosesova arrived in Kansas City in the late 90’s, she didn’t speak English. But she had a successful career here and her children also built wonderful lives. They’re proud to be American.

So President Biden’s announcement was emotional.

“I say thank you America. I love America,” Mosesova said.

“It’s our job, our generation’s job, my generation and I’m hoping my children’s job, to spread the word. Because what happened in 1915 is not right. No human should go through this,” Evans said.

Evans says there are currently more Armenians living abroad than there are still left in Armenia.

She hopes the neighbors of Armenians in America and around the world take time to learn their history to keep from repeating it.

“I’m just as proud to be Armenian as American. That’s what I teach my children, don’t ever take anything that anybody says to you because you look slightly different from they are,” she said.

