Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 25, 2021 – The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony.

June 26, 2020 – The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts

Daytime Emmys are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon camera. It was later changed to “Emmy,” which seemed more feminine.

The first Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony was held in 1974. Prior to this, a small number of daytime awards were presented along with the Primetime Emmy Awards.

2020 Winners (selected)

Outstanding Drama Series:

“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Morning Program:

“Today Show”

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment:

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative:

“The View”

Full list of winners