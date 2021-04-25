Gov. Lamont plans to extend state’s eviction moratorium

National & World

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — Good news for Connecticut renters.

Gov. Ned Lamont intends to extend the state’s moratorium on evictions until Connecticut’s public health emergency ends, according to the governor’s office.

The moratorium was set to expire on April 19 and was designed to help renters impacted by the pandemic.

The governor’s office did not state specifically when the state’s public health emergency ends.

Landlords Eyewitness News recently spoke with have expressed their recent frustrations with the moratorium.

The announcement comes on the heels of a decision that was made by the CDC to extend the moratorium on evictions until June 30.

