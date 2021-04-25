Local seniors prepare for makeshift proms a year after COVID-19 cancelations

National & World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — Proms across the country were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, this prom season, high schoolers are doing whatever it takes to make prom memories while also following CDC guidelines.

“We’re not necessarily having a prom tonight, we are doing a nice going out to dinner at a country club, not affiliated with our high school, but you could say this is like our high school prom for tonight,” said Ladue High School Senior Emma Liesman.

Liesman said the prom was canceled at Ladue High School.

Nick Zak, a senior at De Smet High School said they are holding a prom, but this year it will be outside.

“Normally we do it inside, but I believe we are going to be out in the parking lot this year. So, they are going to try and keep us out there and separate,” Zak said.

The Fort Zumwalt School District announced it is allowing prom just without slow dancing. No prom last year hurt more than just the students. Event venues, tux rentals, dress shops, and hair salons all lost out on their busiest season.

“Last year we had to close down temporarily on March 17 for about two and a half months with COVID-19. So, we missed our whole prom season,” said Caroline Wideman, owner and operating partner of Dry Bar St. Louis.

“The past couple weekends in April [this year] we have had a lot of people coming in for prom,” Wideman said. “Some of their proms have gotten rescheduled or they have had to change to what capacity the party was in celebration. I think everyone is finding a way to at least celebrate as they can and have a reason to come in and get their hair done again.”

