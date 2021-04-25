Prescribed brittle fire burns over 6K acres

National & World

Iosco County, MI (WNEM) — A prescribed brittle fire yesterday afternoon quickly burned over 6,000 acres in Iosco County. The fire is now 30% contained.

“The firefighters have worked really hard. They’ve put in line all the way around the fire. We’re only calling it 30% containment because they’ve got about that 30% of the line that’s truly strengthened and the hot material extinguished along the edge of the fire,” said public affairs officer with Huron-Manistee National Forest, Joshua Veal.

Firefighters from a multitude of states have been working around the clock to gain control of the blaze.

“We brought in resources from all over. Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan DNR is here with a couple of their dozers and engines, a couple of local fire departments,” said Ryan Sundberg, operations section chief, type three team.

Sandra Adair has visited the Huron-Manistee National Forest for years. She’s thankful that the work of the firefighters left the structures at the Lumberman’s Monument unscathed.

“We are beyond impressed at how they were able to save the structures out here. The flames you can tell that it scorched right up to the parking lot. Yet we’re standing here, and it looks like nothing ever happened. It’s really remarkable,” Adair said.

The firefighters still have a lot of work ahead of them.

“We’re going to be out here tomorrow; I would say the next several days. Patrolling, monitoring, cutting the hazard trees down,” Sundberg said.

