1-year-old girl might have overdosed on ‘pill of unknown origin’ at hotel

PHOENIX (KPHO, KTVK) — A Phoenix baby is fighting for her life after possibly overdosing. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the 1-year-old “had swallowed a pill of unknown origin” Sunday morning.

The parent tried to get the pill out of the baby girl’s mouth and then call 911. When firefighters arrived at the Hampton Inn on 44th Street south McDowell Road, the baby “was suffering from an altered level of consciousness and then reported cardiac arrest,” Douglas said.

Paramedics rushed her to a pediatric hospital. She was in extremely critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

