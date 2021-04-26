“100 & Fabulous” Special birthday celebration for woman

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A Baldwin County woman is celebrating 100 years this weekend with her family marking the milestone in grand fashion with a few surprises.

“100 & Fabulous” — to those who know Rochelle Robinson — that’s an understatement.

“She really is part of the greatest generation. They are so to be admired — their courage and strength and will to make the best of every situation,” said Linnea Israel, Robinson’s Daughter.

Mrs. Robinson has certainly made the best of the last year — making it through the pandemic — she’s grateful to celebrate her big day surrounded by her loved ones.

“It was so many old friends and new friends and people I’ve known for a long time, relatives — and we had such a good time,” said Robinson.

Born on April 23, 1921 — Mrs. Robinson attended Troy University — becoming a Baldwin County school teacher, and eventually marrying Naval Pilot Gerald Robinson.

Still as sharp as they come — she even knows her way around social media.

“She uses Facebook, Portal, Instagram, she’s very computer savvy for someone who is 100 years old and still going strong,” said Israel.

A surprise gift coming from the Alabama House of Representatives. State Rep. Harry Shiver showing up with a proclamation honoring her lifetime of accomplishments. But her biggest surprise:

“Any advice for people aspiring to 100? — Robinson: No, I don’t have any advice or any kind of information because I never expected to reach this myself and I did. Laughs. And it’s most surprising!”

Mrs. Robinson has three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren — with another on the way.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.