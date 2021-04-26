3 charged after missing person investigation

National & World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Three people have been charged, including two who are still wanted, after a missing person investigation from last year in Flint.

Flint police started searching for Craig Myott Jr. in June 2020, who was last seen in May of 2020 in the city of Flint.

After an investigation, warrants have been issued for three individuals.

Cory Rolland, 31, has been charged and arraigned for four counts of felony firearm, first-degree murder, tampering with evidence in a criminal case, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, gang membership felonies and witnesses of bribing, intimidating, and interfering in a criminal case.

Selena Johnson, 22, is wanted for tampering of evidence in a criminal case, gang membership felonies, lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and witnesses of bribing, intimidating, and interfering in a criminal case.

Devin Sayles, 33, is wanted for first-degree murder, gang membership felonies, tampering with evidence in a criminal case, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm which is a second offense.

Residents with any information on the whereabouts of Selena Johnson or Devin Sayles are asked to call 810-237-6807 or can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to stay anonymous.

