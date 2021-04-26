New Mexico wildfire has charred at least 4,000 acres and shows no sign of containment

National & World

The Three Rivers Fire has burned 4,000 acres in New Mexico and has not been contained, according to a press release on the New Mexico Fire Information site.

The fire “is being driven by steep terrain and extreme fire weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity levels around 8 percent,” the release said.

There has been no containment of the blaze, which is burning about 60 miles northeast of White Sand National Park and about three hours south of Albuquerque.

“The fire started ½ a mile north of Three Rivers Campground and has spread almost to Ski Apache and into the South Fork Bonito area,” the release said.

Evacuation notices have been issued for several areas including the Nogal Canyon Area, Bonito Canyon Area, Tanbark, Church, Ranchman’s Camp, Loma Grande, Cora Dutton, Magado and Ski Apache.

Three evacuation centers have been opened up for those fleeing the fire, according to the site.

There have been no reports of injuries or structures burned as of early Tuesday morning.

A high wind warning will remain in effect through the night near the fire, the National Weather Service Albuquerque Office said in a post on Twitter.

“Strong winds remain with critical fire weather conditions across eastern NM Tuesday,” the agency said.