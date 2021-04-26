Russian prosecutor suspends activities at Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s headquarters

National & World

The headquarters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s anti-corruption organization has been suspended, pending a court decision on whether to designate the group as an extremist organization.

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), tweeted on Monday that the decision to suspend the group’s activities was made by Moscow’s chief prosecutor.

The development comes after Navalny on Friday announced he was ending his weekslong hunger strike, following a warning from doctors close to him that he was close to death.

Navalny had been on hunger strike since March 31, demanding “proper medical care” and to be examined by an independent doctor — something his team claims he was unable to get in the penal colony in Pokrov.

Navalny was sent to prison after a Moscow court on February 2 replaced his suspended sentence with jail time due to violations of his probation. He was arrested when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from being poisoned.

