Police: Investigation underway after car smashes into home

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A crash investigation is underway after a car slammed into a Clarksville home on Monday.

Clarksville Police say the vehicle crashed into a house in the 3300 block of Clearwater Drive around 3:30 p.m.

There were two people reportedly inside the home’s garage at the time of the crash, but were not injured. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police say charges are pending.

