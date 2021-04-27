Seven shot during vigil for deadly shooting

National & World

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — More than half a dozen people were shot in Gresham late Monday night, at the same location a person was found dead the day before.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found seven people had been shot.

The victims had been attending a vigil for a person who died at the same intersection about 24 hours earlier.

Police told FOX 12 that the vigil shooting that was directly related to the shooting Sunday night, in which a man, identified as 22-year-old Alejandro Barajas, was killed.

During the vigil, a dark SUV drove by the large crowd that had gathered and gunfire was exchanged between the vehicle and the group, police said.

The SUV continued west on Stark and was not apprehended.

No one has been arrested in the vigil shooting or the deadly shooting.

All the victims of the vigil shooting were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

The investigation into the vigil shooting is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gresham police.

