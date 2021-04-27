Special commission reviewing Christmas morning Nashville bombing

National & World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A special commission focusing on the Christmas morning bombing and the recovery efforts for Nashville’s historic Second Avenue district will meet Tuesday.

The group is made up of nine appointed members, ranging from downtown property owners to public safety experts.

Today they’ll hear from the Metro Law Department, as well as a report and overview of the bombing from Nashville Fire Chief William Swann.

News4 has been told this will not be a new report, however, one commission member tells us she hopes to learn about the response and the circumstances leading up to the blast, including the 911 calls made about accused bomber Anthony Warner in the months leading up to the bombing.

Councilmember Jennifer Gamble believes the commission will have one year to review all the information and possibly recommend improvements, procedures or policy changes.

Meanwhile, Nashville continues to make progress on the recovery of Second Avenue, though progress is slow.

While some are already seeing repairs, others haven’t even had debris from the bombing removed from their properties yet.

Betsy Williams lived in the Ray Building where she ran short-term rentals Music City Suites and leased space to Rodizio Grill and the Melting Pot.

She says the shoring on her building was just completed seven days ago and structural engineers have now checked for additional catastrophic issues.

Williams expects the damaged debris inside to be removed in the next couple of weeks.

“There’s a lot of structural damage. It’s expensive, it’s slow, it’s tedious, and it requires people with exceptional skills to be able to deal with both the demolition, with the assessments, with everything,” she said.

The structural engineers are also dealing with broken wells on steel, brick walls requiring stitching and braces, and roof and floor beams needing to be strapped to the brick walls.

