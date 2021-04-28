Adult seriously injured when hit by car near middle school following altercation

National & World

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Police are investigating after an adult who was hit by a car and dragged near the Carl B. Bruce Middle School was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries in Kansas City, KS.

According to a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, the incident began as an argument between middle school students who were separated by school staff. School officials called adult family members of the students hoping to deescalate the situation. “Adult family members were called in by the school to try to bring a peaceful resolution to this,” Public Information Officer for the KCK Police Department Nancy Chartrand said. “Unfortunately, that is not what happened.”

Once school was dismissed just before 3:00PM Tuesday, the students left with adults. Police say the situation quickly turned into a criminal investigation. “Another altercation spilled outside of the school, which involved both the girls, and either their parents or their adults,” Chartrand said Tuesday. “That ended with an adult behind the wheel, taking off, and hitting another adult.”

Police say video surveillance shows one adult hit another adult with their vehicle and dragged them. No students were hurt. “Conflict resolution is probably one of the things that is sorely missing so much in young people as well as adults,” Chartrand said. “We’ve had a situation that escalated to the point that we now have someone who has been transported to the hospital in very serious condition because folks didn’t know how to work out their differences.”

Police are asking witnesses to contact KCK police. “As adults we are supposed to be able to come in and deescalate these situations and bring calm and reasoning to the situation,” Chartrand said. “We had adults, basically getting involved in this teenage conflict, and it just escalated and erupted in a very poor way.”

Police have viewed surveillance video and have several persons of interest. At last check, no one was in custody. Police have not yet given an update on the victim’s condition.

“We don’t know what that person’s current condition is but hope and pray that that they are able to recover,” Chartrand said.

