Burglars steal $25,000 worth of watches from jewelry store

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Four jewelry store burglars are sought in New Canaan.

According to police, three of the four smashed their way into Manfredi Jewels on Elm Street just after 1:45 a.m. on April 26.

The fourth suspect remained outside.

Police said they took watches totaling $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Thomas Patten at 203-594-3520.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.