Dashcam video released in fatal police shooting of Roy Jackel

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey (KYW) — The New Jersey attorney general has released dashcam video from a deadly police shooting in Buena Vista Township. It shows Roy Jackel, of Wildwood Crest, stealing a Franklin Township police vehicle.

This happened after a crash at Tuckahoe and Cumberland roads on April 5.

Officers pursued Jackel to Oak Road, where he exited the vehicle.

Video shows Jackel running toward officers, holding his arm behind his back.

That’s when Sgt. David Jernegen shot Jackel.

The shooting remains under investigation.

