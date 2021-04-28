Suspected shooter is barricaded in a house after two deputies shot in NC, authorities say

National & World

Two deputies were shot near Boone, North Carolina, and an standoff with the suspected shooter is underway, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WBTV from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call for a wellness check on Wednesday morning because the homeowner and his family did not show up for work or respond to telephone calls, according to the statement.

“Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence. Two deputies received gunshot wounds,” the statement says. “One deputy was extracted from the location and has been flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The other deputy remains on the scene. The condition of the deputy on scene remains unknown at this time.”

Johnson City Medical Center is in eastern Tennessee.

The suspected shooter is barricaded in the home and occasionally fires in the direction of law enforcement officers, according to the statement.

Nearby residents have been evacuated.

The Boone Police Department tweeted that it was assisting deputies in the Brown’s Chapel area of Watauga County.

