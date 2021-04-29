Driver of van in crash that killed 6 charged with vehicular homicide

National & World

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The driver of a van that lost control and crashed on a major interstate Saturday killing six people and injuring several others has been charged with reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

Gwinnett County police arrested Monica Manire Wednesday, charging her with six counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, improper lane change and four counts of serious injury by vehicle.

Investigators believe Manire made a reckless lane change on I-85 Northbound at the I-985 split which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side and burst into flames.

Police identified those killed in the crash:

Alishia Carroll, 34, from Columbus

Kristie Whitfield, 44, of Mount Airy

Ashleigh Paris, 26, of Kennesaw

Tina Rice, 53, of Atlanta

Normisha Monroe, 38, of Norcross

Rose Patrick, 34, of Ellabell

A Gwinnett County police spokesperson told CBS46 News, the passengers were part of a sober living group.

